Army takes responsibility for Air Strike in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has taken responsibility for Sunday’s Air Strike that left many villagers killed and several others injured at Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State. This development was confirmed by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs at the end of an emergency security meeting on Monday.

It had earlier been reported on Sunday night while the villagers were marking the Maulud celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, an unmanned aerial vehicle bombed some parts of the community, killing a yet to ascertained number of individuals. Following the incident, the Kaduna state government convened an emergency security meeting which on Monday was chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

It was at the meeting which attended by heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders as well as representatives of Tudun Biri community, that core details regarding the incident were revealed. Addressing journalists after the security meeting held behind close door, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the bombing on the villagers was unintended and unfortunate.

The Commissioner explained that the troops of the Nigerian Army were on a routine mission against terrorists in the area and accidentally the operation affected members of the community. He also disclosed that search and rescue operations are still ongoing, while those who were injured have been rushed to the Barau Dikko teaching hospital for treatment.