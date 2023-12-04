Govt committed to budget that addresses Nigerians’ needs – Ben Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu believes Nigeria’s 2024 budget proposal will address the challenges facing the country. President Bola Tinubu had last week presented a budget proposal of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly, his first since taking over as Nigeria’s leader in May.

While there has been skepticism about the budget proposal, Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State is optimistic it will meet the expectations of Nigerians. “The year 2024 presents us with unprecedented challenges, and uncertainties and you are aware that it is happening both globally and locally and Nigeria is not an exception to this. Factors such as the war in Ukraine and the global inflationary pressure have an impact on us.

Disruption in the supply chain has placed immense strain on economies worldwide including our own dear Nigeria,” he said during Monday’s House of Representatives Town Hall on the 2024 Budget in Abuja. “However, the government remains committed to crafting a budget that addresses the pressing needs of the Nigerian people.”

According to him, the focus of the 2024 budget is on health, defence, infrastructure, and education, food security among other areas, commending the executive for presenting what he called an improvement from the previous budget proposal. “I commend the executive for presenting an estimate that is an improvement from what it used to be,” he said.

But the lawmaker says the House of Representatives will work on ensuring the proposal is scrutinised to meet the citizenry’s yearnings.