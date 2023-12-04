Paul Heckingbottom: Sheffield United set to sack manager

Paul Heckingbottom is set to be sacked as Sheffield United manager within the next 24 hours. The Blades, who lost 5-0 at Burnley on Saturday, are bottom of the Premier League with five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

Appointed permanent manager in November 2021, Heckingbottom guided United to the top flight with a second-place Championship finish last season. Former manager Chris Wilder is among the leading contenders to take over. Following the defeat at Burnley, Heckingbottom criticised the club for making “financial rather than football decisions” by selling key players in the summer.

The 46-year-old said United were “let down” by the players at Burnley, who had never won a Premier League game by five goals. Victory lifted them off the bottom of the table at United’s expense. United are four points from safety, have won only once this season and have a goal difference of minus 28.

They host second-placed Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.