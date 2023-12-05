Man Utd ban journalists from Erik ten Hag news conference

Manchester United banned journalists from four media outlets from Tuesday’s news conference with boss Erik ten Hag. United claimed they had not been given right of reply to negative stories around the club.

Journalists from Sky, ESPN, Manchester Evening News and the Mirror were excluded after reporting some players were unhappy with Dutchman Ten Hag. “We are taking action against a number of news organisations,” the club said in a statement.

“Not for publishing stories we don’t like, but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise. “We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a re-set in the way we work together.”

United, who are seventh in the Premier League table, face Chelsea on Wednesday (20:15 GMT).