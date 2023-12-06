Nigeria, Kuwait sign agreement for commencement of direct flights

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on his X handle (formerly Twitter). BASA is an air transport agreement between two countries that allows designated airlines to operate commercial flights, covering the transportation of passengers and cargo.

According to the Keyamo, the agreement was signed at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The agreement, he stated, would facilitate the commencement of direct flights (passengers and cargo) between both countries.

“Earlier today, at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, I signed the legal Instrument of Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) on behalf of Nigeria with the State of Kuwait, for the commencement of direct flights (passengers and cargo) between both countries,” he said.

“This will boost trade, tourism and economic relations between both countries. My team and I will continue the negotiations of different routes with different countries that are present here for this annual event of ICAO till later in the week.”

This is coming three months after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the signing of the agreement between both countries.