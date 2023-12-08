Tantita counters Navy on seizure of vessel in Ondo, calls for probe

Tantita Security Services Limited has countered the Nigerian Navy over the crude oil vessel that was seized in the coastal waters of Ondo state. The Nigerian Navy had accused Tantita Security of being involved in illegalities, but the security company is claiming the Navy is preventing its operatives and other security agencies from boarding the seized vessel for further investigations.

According to the naval spokesman, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the arrest was based on intelligence on the activities of crude oil thieves at the location. “Notably, as the anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team of FOB Igbokoda approached MT VINNALARIS 1 Lagos, the two boats attached to the vessel fled on sighting the Naval personnel which confirmed the engagement of the vessel in illegality,” he said.

However, Tantita operatives, who are implementing a pipeline protection contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited (NNPCL) and the Federal Government, were said to have insisted on taking the vessel for joint inspection. “From our deductions, owing to the short time span and lack of room given to the Crude Oil thieves and the size of the hoses, the ship hadn’t loaded much before its planned operation was disrupted. However, we are unsure as to how much she has taken since we couldn’t board the ship.

“In the videos attached to this report, you could clearly see the Government Security forces attached to Tantita Security Operatives complaining about how they were fired upon by the Nigerian Navy. A situation that continuously daunts us as we are meant to fight the common enemy threatening Nigeria’s economic wellbeing,” Capt. Warredi Enisuoh said in a statement on behalf of Tantita.