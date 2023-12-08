There’s need for reorientation in budget office, says Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Labour on Friday said that there’s a need for reorientation in the budget office, as the situation is not in tandem with the President Bola Tinubu administration. The committee raised this observation when receiving officials from the Ministry of Labour and Productivity and agencies for the defence of their N10 billion 2024 budget.

Describing the abysmal budget as unacceptable and capable of stifling productivity among the agencies, the committee warned that the budget as presented by the executive is not sacrosanct and can be tinkered with by the legislature. The legislators further berated the envelop system operated by the budget office, asserting that it is not in tandem with the current administration’s priorities.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration has raised alarm over the staff shortage and salary. NAFDAC Director General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this at the presentation of the 2024 budget to a National Assembly joint committee on health. The NAFDAC boss explained that the shortage of staff will hurt public health.

She equally urged for Zero duty to be placed on pharmaceuticals, warning that the nation will experience a critical shortage of medicines because of forex if the FG does not urgently intervene on the matter.