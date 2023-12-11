BREAKING: 27 Rivers Assembly Lawmakers dump PDP for APC

The ongoing political drama in Rivers State has taken a very interesting turn as 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the Assembly, Enemi George, confirmed that the 27 lawmakers were under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule. He said the decision was taken during their sitting on Monday morning. For weeks, Amaewhule and another member, Edison Ehie, have been embroiled in a Speakership tussle.

The Assembly had in October served an impeachment notice on Governor Siminalayi Fubara under Amaewhule and removed Ehie as the House leader. However, some members of the Assembly loyal to Fubara immediately impeached Amaewhule and made Ehie the new Speaker.

The crisis in the 32-member Assembly had begun as a result of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).