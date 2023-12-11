Northern Regional House caucus condemns Tudin Biri community in Kaduna state incident

… pays Victims condolence visit

Members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, have condemned in entity the recent regrettable incident that occurred at Tudun Biri community of IGABI LGA of Kaduna State. The Caucus in the light of the incident has vowed to provide for various developmental project ranging from the provision of health care facility, blocks of classrooms, water boreholes and a community town hall worth 350m Naira to support the Federal Government efforts in rebuilding the community.

Chairman for the entire members of Caucus, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa said the visit of the Caucus to the community was aimed at securing first hand insights of what actually transpired and enable it garner useful information with a view to forestalling future occurrence. The Caucus however, commends the Federal Government for promptly reaching out to victims and for taking charge of the victims’ welfare. The caucus further appreciates the government’s intention to rebuild this ill-petted Community. The Caucus however, applauds the charitable commitment of the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their patriotic commitments to combat the upsurge of insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities that plagued some parts of the country.

Ado-Doguwa added that the Caucus has pledged to follow up with the authorities to ensure appropriate compensations for the victims and the community as promised by the federal government. “The Caucus is poised to provide the legal framework for the compensation, and also ensuring that families of those that were killed are adequately captured in the compensation scheme.” Ado-Doguwa added. The Caucus appeals to the affected community and the leaders to remain calm and law abiding while thanking the Government and Governor of Kaduna state for keeping to their responsibility of protecting law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, the Caucus has announced a monitory donation of the Speaker and that of the Northern Regional Caucus of the Federal House of Representatives amounting to the Sum of 45 Million Naira Cash.