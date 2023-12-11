Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder says players are ‘firmly behind’ Erik ten Hag

It has been “toxic at times” at Manchester United under former managers but the players are “firmly behind” Erik ten Hag, says midfielder Scott McTominay. Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League loss to Bournemouth was their 11th defeat in 23 games in all competitions this season.

They must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday to have any chance of staying in the Champions League. “It is the players’ responsibility, first and foremost,” McTominay said. “We have had many amazing players and right now we are at the stage where we have big characters in the dressing room. “It is not just a case of like [with] some of the other managers where it has been a little bit toxic at times – the boys are firmly behind the manager.

“We’ve got amazing coaching staff. We just want to do well for the football club and it’s as simple as that.” Midfielder McTominay, 27, made his Manchester United debut in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. Last week, Ten Hag, in his second season at Old Trafford, dismissed suggestions he has a split dressing room, saying he and his squad are “together”.

The reigns of predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as interim boss Ralf Rangnick, were all plagued, to varying extents, by rumours of player unrest.