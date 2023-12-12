Nigeria can lead in Africa’s efforts to decarbonise World Economy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the country has the potential to be at the forefront of Africa’s efforts to be a potent force in reducing greenhouse emissions. Tinubu made this known on Tuesday in an op-ed on CNN, reiterating the country’s commitment to achieving this feat in a twenty-period timespan. ”Nigeria has taken significant steps and acted decisively in enacting the Climate Change Act and committing to net-zero emissions between 2050 and 2070, ” Tinubu detailed.

Despite the nation’s readiness, he admitted that as the President of a country of more than 200 million people and also in his role as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he presides over a region battling with security threats and socioeconomic challenges. ”However, challenges persist as energy and food crises caused by conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have weakened the willingness of wealthy nations to cooperate with less developed economies fully.”

”This affects the ability of less developed countries to pursue national plans for achieving net zero emissions, even when those plans are detailed and achievable,” he said. President Tinubu who in November had participated at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, highlighted steps at collaborative efforts between Nigeria and Germany to reduce gas flaring in the Niger Delta.

”In recent weeks, we signed an agreement with a German energy firm to massively convert flared gas into high-grade natural gas exports to Europe.” ”This is critical to reducing one of the major ways the country contributes to global greenhouse gases.” He also said,” We are also looking to diversify our economy by engaging in friendly competition with Russia in the supply of energy to European markets. We can do it with natural gas and through green energy. This is why we are investing massively in both.”