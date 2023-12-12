Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 19 NPC Commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday announced President Bola Tinubu’s request seeking the confirmation of the nomination of 19 commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The appointees are:

1. Emmanuel Eke (Abia)

2. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa)

3. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra)

4. Isa Buratai (Borno)

5. Alex Ukam (Cross River)

6. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta)

7. Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi)

8. Tony Aiyejina (Edo)

9. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu)

10. Abubakar Damburam (Gombe)

11. Uba Nnabue (Imo)

12. Dogon Garba (Kaduna)

13. Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano)

14. Yori Afolabi (Kogi)

15. Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun)

16. Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo)

17. Mary Afan (Plateau)

18. Ogiri Henry (Rivers

19. Saany Sale (Taraba)

The President also asked the red chamber to confirm the nomination of Bashir Indabawa (North-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South) and Babajide Fasina (South-West) as NPC commissioners.

The Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio referred the nomination to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to report back in two weeks.