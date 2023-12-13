FEC takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education off IPPIS

Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been taken off from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS).

The approval for the exemption was given by The Federal Executive Council at its meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents alongside other ministers on the outcome of the FEC meeting, and said this takes immediate effect.

According to him FEC also observed that Vice Chancellors of Universities didn’t need to abandon their work to come to Abuja to process the salaries of their personnel.