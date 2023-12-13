FG inaugurates National Council on Privatisation (NCP)

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Chairman of, National Council on Privatisation (NCP), His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima GCON has inaugurated the newly re-constituted NCP with a charge to members to champion the road to the economic prosperity of the Nation. Inaugurating the Council at the Vice President’s Conference Room, State House in Abuja, Shettima advised the new members to fully embrace the Federal Government’s promise to propel the economy forward towards a Nigeria brimming with opportunities, growth, and empowerment.

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Communications Amina Tukur Othman reels out that, the Vice President stated that the membership of the NCP is as crucial as its mission, hence the diversity of talents and profundity of experience of members approved for inauguration by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He noted that by his approval, President Tinubu has entrusted the NCP with the strategic national assignment of piloting the nation’s economic sector reform, privatisation, commercialisation, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program for the next four years.

He also stressed that the NCP is statutorily mandated to determine, formulate strategic plans, and approve policies on reforms of various sectors of the economy, as well as articulate a clear vision to drive our economy for the political, economic, and social well-being of all Nigerians, through the optimization of government-owned entities and assets. He also stated that “Membership in this distinguished council symbolizes more than mere participation; it signifies a steadfast commitment and a resolute belief in our shared vision for a Nigeria brimming with opportunities, growth, and empowerment.

Adding that “It represents our collective pledge to propel the economy forward, build robust infrastructure, forge pathways to employment, and nurture an environment where productivity flourishes”. The members of the National Council on Privatisation inaugurated are:

His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON – Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chairman, National Council on Privatisation.

Mr. Wale Edun – Hon. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Vice Chairman.

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi – Attorney General of the Federation.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Hon. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

Dr. Doris Anite – Hon. Minister Industries, Trade, and Investment.

Mr. George Akume – Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Dr. Olayemi Cardoso – Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Dr. Tope Fasua – Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs.

Mr. Oluwole Oshin – Private Member.

Mal. Mohammed Mustapha – Private Member.

Mr. Olayiwola Yahaya – Private Member.

Mr. Akwa Effion Okon – Private Member.

Mr. Alex Okoh – Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Secretary/Member

He urged members to view their appointment to the Council as a privilege to serve the nation by contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation and accelerated growth of the economy through the provision of infrastructure, job creation, as well as creating an enabling environment for productive activities to flourish while leveraging on the enormous human and natural resources for the benefit of our people.