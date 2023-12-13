Fubara presents 2024 budget estimates to five Rivers Lawmakers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of 800 billion naira to the State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie. The presentation was done at the Government House in Port Harcourt, following the demolition of the Assembly Complex by the state government and in line with a State High Court order which restrained Ehie’s contender, Martins Amaewhule, from using the Assembly complex.

Fubara said the estimate was aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and address socio-economic inequality in the state. The Ehie-group had before the arrival of the governor, met and declared vacate the seats of the 27 members that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), an action that seemingly legitimised the sitting by only five members.

Ehie and Martins Amaewhule have been embroiled in a Speakership tussle which is in court. Present at the budget presentation on Wednesday include Ehie and four members of the House loyal to him. None of the members who recently moved from the PDP to the APC was in attendance. Also present were a former speaker of the House, Adams Dabotorudinma; and former Deputy Speaker, Marshal Uwom.

The Complex was demolished amid tight security about two months after fire gutted the complex.