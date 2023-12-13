Ondo Speaker receives Akeredolu’s letter, says Aiyedatiwa now acting governor

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, on Wednesday, said he has received the letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on transmitting power to the Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to become acting governor.

He, however, said it takes a constitutional process in which he will instruct the Clerk of the House to convey his approval to the Secretary to the State Government. Oladiji added that he had informed the members of the House on the meeting with President Bola Tinubu and that they have approved the letter of the governor.

According to the Speaker, there won’t be any sitting on the matter as he will release a press statement after concluding the process of transmitting power to the deputy governor.

In his statement, the Speaker said Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.