Rivers Assembly Complex demolished, Fubara presents budget at Govt House

Intrigues continue to trail the political crisis in Rivers State as the state House of Assembly Complex was on Wednesday demolished.

This was as Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented the N800bn 2024 budget estimates to Edison Ehie-led group at the Government House the same moment the demolition was carried out. The Ehie group was recognised by the court as the Speaker of the House.

The presentation of the budget was held at a hall in the Government House, apparently, due to the “renovation” work at the state assembly complex which started Wednesday morning. The demolition of the complex was carried out by the state government.

Bulldozers arrived at the Complex around 6am on Wednesday and commenced the demolition exercise about two months after fire gutted the complex.