BREAKING: Adangor resigns as Rivers Attorney-General

Prof Zacchaeus Adangor has resigned as the Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State. Adangor’s resignation, dated December 14, 2023, was addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Adangor’s said his resignation was based “purely on personal decision”. Adangor was Rivers AG for eight years under the administration of Nyesom Wike, who was governor from May 2015 to May 2023.

His resignation occurred amid the ongoing political crisis rocking the state with the state assembly as the “boxing ring”.