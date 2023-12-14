Federal Civil Service to attain full digitization by 2025 – Yemi-Esan

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, has expressed confidence that by the end of 2025, the entire service will be fully digitized. She said that the Federal Civil Service is making significant progress in its efforts to transform and digitize work processes. The HoS made this disclosure during the 45th meeting of the National Council of Establishment held in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

“From the service wide perspective, all MDAs, all other ministries are also running with the digitalization programme and there are different stages of implementation, but they have a mandate for all to achieve full migration by the end of 2025. “It is also worth adding that efforts aimed at transforming the federal civil service through the digitalization of its work processes have yielded the desired results,” Mrs Yemi-Esan said.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who inaugurated the session, emphasized the importance of collaboration as he announced measures taken by his administration to improve manpower in the service. “Despite the growth in the number of our teeming youths who graduated from various institutions of higher learning with a certificate in various disciplines and the decrease in the number of civil servants in the state’s civil service occasioned by retirement, redeployment and deaths, there has not been recruitment in the various cadres of the service for quite some time.

“In order to address the anomaly, I have given the approval for the employment of 10,000 workers across the critical sectors of the civil service,” Governor Mohammed said.