Northern Governors ask FG to step up action against bandits, terrorists

The governors of the 19 Northern states have asked the Federal Government to redouble its efforts to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other related security challenges bedeviling the region.

The governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum also said they are working collectively to ensure that the tragic accidental military airstrike in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State is thoroughly investigated with a view to compensating the victims and taking corrective measures so as to prevent future occurrence.

In his opening remarks at the governors meeting in Kaduna on Friday, the chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, noted that security challenges have drastically affected socio-economic wellbeing of the people of the North. While commending the Federal Government for the renewed vigour in the fight against insecurity, Governor Yahaya noted that more needs to be done to bring an end the menace of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes and terrorism plaguing the north.

On his part, Governor Uba Sani called for a strategic agenda for the development of the North that will be anchored on a core ideal that puts the people at the centre of their aspirations. In addition, Governor Sani stressed the need for the governor’s forum to develop a common strategy and operational plan to tackle insecurity by establishing a command and control centre to coordinate their joint efforts to tackle insecurity in the region.