Supreme Court set to deliver judgement on Nnamdi Kanu

The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgement on Nnamdi Kanu following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of Security Services. Kanu was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako, of the Federal High Court in Abuja after his extradition to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The former Abia state governor was facing a four-count of treasonable felony, conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, terrorism, illegal importation of radio equipment, and defamation of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The charges were later amended to a 15-count on terrorism and membership of a proscribed group.

Justice Binta Nyako in her ruling dismissed 8 out of the 15 count, saying that Mr Kanu had questions to answer in the remaining 7 charges. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Mr Kanu appealed to the court of appeal. The court of appeal dismissed the remaining charges and ordered that Mr Kanu be to be released.

In a twist, the court then granted a stay of execution of its judgment after the federal government had told the court they were appealing to the Supreme Court. Mr Kanu is now challenging the stay of execution granted by the court of appeal, which halted his release and the federal government is challenging the judgment of the appellate court dismissing the remaining charges.