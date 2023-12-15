UPDATED: Three more Commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet

The wave of resignations that has hit the Rivers State Executive Council has continued as three more commissioners join the fray. After four resignations from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet on Thursday, the Commissioners for Housing, Gift Worlu, the Commissioner for Education, Chinedu Mmom and the Commissioner of Transport, Jacobson Nbina, resigned on Friday.

In his resignation letter addressed to the governor, Worlu said, his resignation as the Commissioner for Housing is because of personal reasons that require immediate attention. “I am writing this letter to tender my resignation from the post of Hon. Commissioner for Housing in Rivers State. I am resigning because of personal reasons that require immediate attention,” the letter read in part.

In his letter, Mmom said, “I hereby resign my appointment as the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of our dear state.” According to Nbina, his resignation is personal due to family commitments.

Recall that the gale of resignations started on Thursday with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, whose resignation letter was dated November 14, 2023. He was followed by the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Inemi Aguma; the Commissioner for Works, George Kelly Alabo; as well as the Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu. The new resignations leave the number of exited appointees at 7.

The Rivers State Government’s Executive Council is now left with 11 commissioners out of the 18 that were in existence before this development.