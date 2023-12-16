Two more commissioners quit Fubara’s cabinet, resignations rise to nine

The number of resignations in the Rivers State Executive Council has risen to nine after two more commissioners handed in their resignations following seven of their colleagues out of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

The latest to resign are the Commissioner for Special Projects Emeka Woke and the Commissioner for Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma.

While Woke serve as the Chief of Staff to former governor and current the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Ben-Chioma served as Commissioner for Urban Development in the immediate past administration.

Woke was also former Local Government Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area.

Details later…