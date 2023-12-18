Explosion of transformer stirs fire at TCN substation in Lagos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the sudden explosion of a capacitor voltage transformer stirred a fire outbreak on Saturday on the Maryland- Ikorodu 132/33kV transmission line 2.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Ms Ndidi Mbah, the TCN said this incident necessitated the emergency opening of the substation at about 7:58pm, and this entailed the isolation of Maryland- Ilupeju 132kV line 1, which was the source of power supply to the substation.

Ms Mbah revealed that efforts were made to extinguish the fire but due to the presence of oil immersed equipment within the surrounding of the explosion it was difficult until the Lagos State Fire Service arrived at 8:45pm and put out the fire completely at 8:55pm.

At about 9:02pm on the same day, the substation was restored back into service. In its communique the TCN asserted that the sudden failure of Maryland-Ikorodu 132kV Line 2 Yellow phase capacitor voltage transformer can be attributed to ageing and insulation failure.

The transmission company said it regrets inconveniences the incident caused electricity consumers taking supply from Maryland Transmission Substation and notes that it is diligently pursuing the reconductoring/ rehabilitating all its 132kV transmission lines and switchgears nationwide, which would greatly help eliminate such incidents.