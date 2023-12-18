Rivers Elders and Leaders’ Forum condemns moves to impeach Fubara

Stakeholders have continued to weigh in on the Rivers political crisis with the latest being the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum which has condemned moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The group’s position was contained in a communique it issued after its emergency meeting on Sunday. The Forum which reviewed the recent developments in the Rivers State political corridor, regretted the impasse. “The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the State, the reasons and infractions of law are unacceptable,” it said.

They condemned an alleged attack on Governor Fubara by police operatives. “The Forum reviewed the embarrassing and dangerous ongoing happenings in Rivers State and by extension, Nigeria, viz: attempt to impeach Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers State, the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly Chambers, attack on the life of the Executive Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara allegedly by some security agents on Monday 30th October 2023 and other acts of impunity and lawlessness which portend great dangers to the peace and security of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole,” the communique signed by a former Governor Rufus Ada-George and His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe amongst others read.

“The Forum reviewed the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State Government and urged the Government to expedite action on rebuilding the demolished House of Assembly Complex so that lawmakers will continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time,” the Forum added. Wike who is now the Minister of the FCT has been at loggerheads with his successor Fubara but the Forum lamented that efforts to meet with the duo have failed.

“The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking an audience with each of them,” it said.

But they are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to wade into the crisis in the oil-rich state. The Forum said it is aware of and thus rejects the news making the rounds on social media of Forum Shopping and Purchase of Legal Instruments outside Rivers State to cause a crisis in the state, thereby endangering human lives and property. “An alleged already written/ premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja on an exparte application secretly filled in the night by pro-Wike former lawmakers which the judge wants to deliver tomorrow been Monday where he wants to stop the declaration of their seat vacant (an action that has been done) and also give them the legitimacy to move in with DSS and police to start the illegal impeachment of Gov. Fubara,” the leaders said.

Already, 27 members of the Rivers State Assembly have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the PDP insists that the defector-lawmaker’s seats are now vacant owing to the development.