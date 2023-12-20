Rivers Elders condemn peace resolution proffered by Tinubu

The Rivers Elders and Leaders forum has condemned the documented “Peace Resolutions” reached at the peace meeting organised by President Bola Tinubu to settle the lingering crisis in Rivers State, lamenting that the contents contravene constitutional provisions. A former Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, Rufus Ada George, stated this speaking on behalf of the Forum in reaction to the “Peace Resolutions” reached between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the F.C.T, Nyesom Wike, Martins Amaewhule and others as directed by the President shortly after an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

While thanking President Tinubu for responding to calls to intervene, the elders took a swipe, saying no one has the right to void a court directive except a higher court nor ask a House of Assembly to seat at any choice venue. “That the directives contravene the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which Mr. President swore to uphold at all times. The directives unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in an attempt to reverse a court order recognizing Rt. Honourable Edison Ehie as the speaker and directing that the remainder of members of the House of Assembly constituted the quorum for legislative business,” he said.

Ada George regretted why the number one upholder of the constitution is comfortable disregarding it. The elder statesman who was governor of the state in the third republic said: “The eyes of the law and due process, as evidenced by the Rivers State High Court decision, that the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and his team have ceased to exist in the state House of Assembly having defected to another political party, and therefore cannot be reinstated and remunerated through the back door. The Executive arm of Government must provide accommodation for legislators in a constitutional democracy as exemplified by the FCT Minister with respect to the National Assembly”.

Reactions have continued to trail the peace pact signing done at the Presidential Villa on Monday between the parties involved in the political crisis that has rocked Rivers for over a month. A document contained about six different points of agreement between Governor Fubara, and Wike. The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and others signed the document which was released as the Peace Resolution.

Governor Fubara is believed to have accepted the outcome. While speaking at a public function on Tuesday, he thanked Rivers people for their overwhelming support during the crisis and said “There is no price too big to pay for peace”.