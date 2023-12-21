Transport Waiver: FG lists participating coys, routes

The Federal Government has made good its transportation waiver promise to Nigerians this festive season and has listed participating companies and routes for the scheme.
Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said the presidential intervention of a 50 percent slash on road transport is a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian and easing their movement this Yuletide.
Hours after the move, a presidential aide Bayo Onanuga listed the transportation companies for the scheme and the routes. According to him, GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor are the participating companies.
Onanuga listed the routes as:
Lagos
– Kanο
Lagos – Abuja
Lagos – Jos
Lagos – Enugu
Lagos – Onitsha
Lagos – Owerri
Lagos – Aba
Lagos – Abakaliki
Lagos – Nsuka
Lagos – Uyo
Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria
Lagos-PH
Onitsha-Kano
Onisha-Lagos
Onisha-Jos
Onisha-Abuja
Onisha-Sokoto
Onisha-Gombe
Onisha- Zakibiam
Ph-Owerri-Aba-Kano
Aba-Owerri- Abj
Aba-Lagos
Abuja-Sokoto
Abuja-Lagos
Abuja-Onitsha- Owerri – Port Harcourt
Abuja-Enugu/Abakaliki
Abuja-Gombe
Abuja-Kano
The government’s latest move also affects rail transportation which will enjoy a 100 percent waiver for the intervention scheme running from Thursday, December 21 to January 4, 2024. “What this means is that from tomorrow (Thursday), Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via luxury buses at a 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to-and-fro on their travels this holiday season,” Alake said.