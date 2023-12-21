Transport Waiver: FG lists participating coys, routes

The Federal Government has made good its transportation waiver promise to Nigerians this festive season and has listed participating companies and routes for the scheme.

Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said the presidential intervention of a 50 percent slash on road transport is a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian and easing their movement this Yuletide.

Hours after the move, a presidential aide Bayo Onanuga listed the transportation companies for the scheme and the routes. According to him, GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor are the participating companies.

Onanuga listed the routes as:

Lagos – Kanο

Lagos – Abuja

Lagos – Jos

Lagos – Enugu

Lagos – Onitsha

Lagos – Owerri

Lagos – Aba

Lagos – Abakaliki

Lagos – Nsuka

Lagos – Uyo

Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria

Lagos-PH

Onitsha-Kano

Onisha-Lagos

Onisha-Jos

Onisha-Abuja

Onisha-Sokoto

Onisha-Gombe

Onisha- Zakibiam

Ph-Owerri-Aba-Kano

Aba-Owerri- Abj

Aba-Lagos

Abuja-Sokoto

Abuja-Lagos

Abuja-Onitsha- Owerri – Port Harcourt

Abuja-Enugu/Abakaliki

Abuja-Gombe

Abuja-Kano

The government’s latest move also affects rail transportation which will enjoy a 100 percent waiver for the intervention scheme running from Thursday, December 21 to January 4, 2024. “What this means is that from tomorrow (Thursday), Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via luxury buses at a 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to-and-fro on their travels this holiday season,” Alake said.