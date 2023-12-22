NLC, TUC show support for Fubara in Port Harcourt

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) marched in solidarity with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Friday. Also included in the march were students, youths, civil society organisations, labour unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.

They converged in front of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital a few days after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state. Rivers was at the centre of a power tussle between the past governor, Nyseom Wike and Fubara.

The supposed crack in the relationship between Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the PDP to the ruling APC, a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister. It degenerated to a level where the governor was served impeachment notice, saw the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

However, a resolution seemed to have been reached after Tunubu had a meeting with the warring parties on Monday.