Tinubu, Govs, others preach unity, love at Christmas

Love, unity, peace, and tolerance were some of the common themes in the messages by Nigerian leaders across all levels as the country joins others for the Christmas celebrations amid a stuttering economy. President Bola Tinubu, who came to power at the helm of Africa’s largest economy in May, launched an ambitious reform agenda to attract investment and address a cost-of-living crisis. He ended a costly fuel subsidy and lifted restrictions on the naira currency.

Since then, fuel prices have tripled, the naira has lost 41 percent of its value against the dollar on the official currency market and, according to the World Bank, food prices have surged more than 31 percent. Overall inflation exceeded 28 percent in November. Poverty in Africa’s most populous nation rose from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent this year, the World Bank said. The lives of some 104 million people — or nearly half the population — are blighted by poverty.

Despite these, Tinubu in his message told Nigerians he is aware of the situation. But he is promising better days ahead. “This year has been a time of transformation and relentless change in our country. And I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices,” he said Sunday. “My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.”

He called on Nigerians in the Spirit of Christmas to “extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around us who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year”.