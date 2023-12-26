Airstrikes destroys six illegal refining sites in Rivers

Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to the Air Force, the operation happened on 23 December 2023, “The illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.”

“Having been confirmed to be active, authorization was obtained to destroy the 6 sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality,” a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air CommodoreEdward Gabkwet read.

“Despite the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who spent Christmas day with troops in the Northeast and is currently in Katsina to fete troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation while calling on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.”

In November, three active Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) and 2 Cotonou Boats siphoning crude oil from pipelines at Cawthorne Channel and Alakri in Rivers State were also destroyed. Similar strikes were also carried out in the Krakama area of the state, on the same day, Three Cotonou Boats sighted conveying suspected illegal refined products were also destroyed.