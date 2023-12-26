CAN condemns Plateau killings, calls for proactive efforts

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday condemned the Christmas Eve attacks on several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State that left over a hundred people dead and several houses set ablaze.

As the affected communities are coming to terms with the horrendous event, the President, of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a signed statement maintained that the assault on the community was a threat to the nation’s harmony and shared values. “We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect.”

“Such acts have no place in our society and must not be allowed to prevail,” the Archbishop said.

The body said it stands with the victims at this time of grief.

“We mourn with the families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase LGA. We stand with you at this time of grief, and our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength. The loss of lives, including those of our brethren in the Baptist Church in Chirang village, is a devastating blow to our collective peace and unity.”

While commending the speedy efforts of a joint police and military task force to bring some sense of normalcy, Archbishop Okoh appealed to security intelligence to fashion out proactive measures to prevent future occurrences of such events.

“We commend the swift intervention of the Military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities. We recognize the efforts of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity.”

“However, while appreciating these immediate responses, we urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future. Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures.”