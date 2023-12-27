‘Exceptional Statesman’, Governors, Reps mourn Akeredolu

Governors and House of Representatives members across political parties, on Wednesday, described the passing of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as painful. Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. In separate statements, the governors and lawmakers said Akeredolu was an “exceptional statesman”, who made indelible marks in public service.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, saluted Akeredolu’s patriotic spirit. “My heartfelt condolences go to the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as the immediate family of my dear brother and colleague His Excellency Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN,” AbdulRazaq said.

“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to the constitutional and sociopolitical development of Nigeria. “As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family.”

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, expressed grief over the death of Akeredolu, saying it is a big blow to the All Progressives Congress (APC) family. He said the governor was a champion of the rule of law, democracy and true federalism. Abbas recalled how the late Akeredolu was one of the leading human rights activists who fought against military rule, leading to the return of democracy in 1999.

He also noted that Akeredolu reached the peak in both his legal and political careers. The Speaker extended his condolences to the Akeredolu family, the people, and the Government of Ondo State. He prayed to God to grant Akeredolu eternal rest in paradise.