JUST IN: VP Shettima visits victims of Plateau attacks

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, visited displaced victims of a Christmas Eve attack in the Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The plane conveying Shettima touched down at the Yakubu Gowon Airport at 1pm.

The Vice President, on an on-the-spot assessment of communities that were attacked by marauders in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, was received at the airport by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Governor Caleb Mutfwang; former Governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye.

Already, displaced persons have converged on the mini-stadium in the Bokkos LGA, awaiting the VP’s visit. Mostly women and children, the displaced persons recounted how they were attacked by gunmen who set their houses ablaze and killed over 100 of their loved ones in coordinated attacks on Christmas Eve. The attacks were recorded in communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs.

The victims were seen with placards with inscriptions such as ‘Our Human Rights Must Be Protected’, amongst others.