Plateau Attacks: Inspector General of Police arrives Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived at Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos for an assessment of the situation in the aftermath of the Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State. The attacks happened in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi as well as parts of Mangu where over 190 people were killed and several others injured with property and houses destroyed.

The IGP was received at the airport by the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Julius Alawari, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and other security chiefs in the state. The police boss is billed to attend a stakeholders meeting with Governor Caleb Mutfwang to discuss the security situation in the affected areas and thereafter proceed to Bokkos to inspect security measures put on ground.

His visit to the state is coming after a fresh attack in another community came under attack in the same Local Government on Thursday night following the Christmas Eve attack. Reacting to the latest attack, the Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos, Monday Kassah, disclosed that marauders attacked the community at night burning and destroying homes. Kassah explained that no death was recorded due to the timely intervention of security personnel.

While giving an update on the Christmas Day attack, the committee chairman explained the number of casualties still stands at 195, further confirming that rescue operations were ongoing to find missing persons.