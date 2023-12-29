‘Special Constabulary Tainting Police Image’, PSC demands overhaul

The Police Service Commission (NPC) has bemoaned what it termed unprofessional conduct by the Special Police Constabulary, a quasi -Police formation created to assist in community policing. It called for a different uniform and disbandment of outfits in states where the constabularies are not paid and taken care of.

According to the Commission, it was dangerous to arm a group of people and license them to provide security and maintain law and order in states and communities across the country without basic financial remuneration. It observed that these set of men have descended on innocent Nigerians for their daily upkeep through forceful extortion and intimidation.

The position of the PSC was made known in a statement signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday. The Commission said it is no longer comfortable with the organisation and operations of the Special Police Constabulary nationwide, adding that it is already in contact with the Inspector General of Police on the need to overhaul the organisation and operations of the outfit.

“Reports of their unprofessional conduct range from high-handedness in dealing with citizens and bare-faced extortion on our roads and communities. “The Commission calls for an entirely different set of uniforms for Officers of the outfit that should be easily differentiated from that of the regular Police Officers.”