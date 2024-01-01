Be hopeful, Akpabio, Abbas, Govs tell Nigerians on New Year

Amid palpable hardship occasioned by some policy changes by the Federal Government in 2023, the need to be hopeful was constant in the 2024 New Year messages to Nigerians by most political leaders. The message of hope coming from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and state governors is in line with that of President Bola Tinubu, who in his nationwide New Year broadcast on Monday, appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast as tough times they are currently experiencing won’t last.

In a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President expressed optimism that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the driving seat, Nigeria is on course to regaining its enviable place in the comity of nations. “I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our country men and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

“The Executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious of the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but be hopeful and prayerful. “I want to assure you that it will not be long before you will start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The president is committed, the National Assembly is intentional and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you”. For the Speaker Abbas, the year 2024 promises to be better for the citizens.

“With the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, Nigeria is about to witness massive growth and development. “The greatness of our nation, however, requires the cooperation of citizens. The people must support the policies, projects, and programmes of the government at all levels and in all ramifications.