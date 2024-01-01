I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that he will do his best to create a hub for thriving investments and a globally competitive economy.

“I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments,” the president said in his New Year address to Nigerians on Monday.

Nigeria’s economy has been grappling with its overvalued currency which has continued to translate into a persistently high inflation rate as well as a high rate of unemployment and poverty that hasn’t slowed down despite several economic interventions.

Despite these economic downturns, President Tinubu mentioned that his hard-biting economic reforms were necessary to steer Nigeria on the right path.