EFCC to question Farouk Sadiya over alleged N37bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is expected to question the former minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk over an alleged N37.1 billion fraud. A top EFCC source confirmed this on Wednesday.

Umar-Farouk served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from August 2019 to May 29, 2023. Last week, the former minister was invited by the anti-graft agency following a probe that was launched into her activities in the ministry when she held sway. She was being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

A week after, the former minister was asked to appear before interrogators at the EFCC headquarters located at Jabi, Abuja, by 10:00 am. However, she has yet to appear at the EFCC headquarters, the source who craved anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said.

According to the source, some other officials who worked with her had also been invited to provide an insight into how the affairs of the ministry were run in the last four years.