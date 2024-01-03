Shake-Up in FRSC, three senior officers redeployed

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has announced the redeployment of three senior officers including two deputy corp marshals. The announcement was made by the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Charles Edem, in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has approved the redeployment of two Deputy Corps Marshals, and one Assistant Corps Marshal to key Departments and Corps offices to give a boost to existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.” Those affected include the former FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, who has been moved to the Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

Others were Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Shehu Alkali Zaki, who was redeployed to the Department of Operations and Jonas Agwu to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office. Until the latest reshuffle, Agwu, an Assistant Corps Marshal, was in charge of Command Administration and Strategies (CAS). The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on their mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.

The redeployment is with effect from January 15, 2024, which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.