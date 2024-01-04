Army recruits from Kaduna claim Lagos as state of origin, get indigeneship certificate

Security agencies have arrested some candidates who were caught attempting to change their indigeneship status. A viral video captured some candidates of the 86 Regular Recruits Intake who are from Kaduna State claiming to be from the South-West State.

But when they were asked to speak Yoruba, the language widely used in Lagos and the South-West, they could not.

‘Serious Breach’

In the wake of the development, the Nigerian Army described it as a “serious breach” that won’t be condoned. “We wish to inform the general public that the fraudulent act perpetrated by the three candidates who attempted to secure vacancies designated for candidates with Lagos State indigeneship is a serious breach of our recruitment process and will not be condoned,” the Nigerian Army spokesman Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said late Wednesday.

“We want to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the extent of these fraudulent activities and to identify any individual(s) or unscrupulous syndicate(s) involved”.