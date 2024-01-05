NHA denies referring popular actor Zack Orji to private hospital

The National Hospital in Abuja has denied a media report alleging that the hospital recommended the transfer of ailing popular actor to a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory. A statement signed by the hospital’s spokesman, Tayo Haastrup on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, said the decision to move the actor to another hospital was that of his relatives.

The hospital statement read: “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja. “To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward.

“Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopaedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery. “However, the relatives of the patient signed a form ‘Leaving Against Medical Advice’ on January 1, 2024. This thwarted all preparations for his surgery.

“Nevertheless, the management of National Hospital Abuja wishes him a speedy recovery.” The 63-year-old actor was said to have fallen ill on New Year eve and was brought to the hospital in critical condition after slumping in his toilet.