Plateau: Protesters burn down traditional ruler’s palace, fault arrests

Protesters on Friday burned down the palace of the District Head of Bokkos Saf Adanchin during demonstrations over what they tagged as the indiscriminate arrests in the area following recent killings in the Plateau community.

They were expressing their displeasure over the arrest of some community members in connection to the assaults in the area. The protesters, mostly youths and women, took their agitation to the Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven base and the Divisional Police Office in the Bokkos Local Government Area community to express their displeasure over the development.

But the demonstrations turned violent when they proceeded to the district head’s palace, overpowered the security personnel, and set the building including vehicles parked within the premises ablaze.

As of the time of publishing this, police authorities in the state have yet to comment on the matter but had earlier confirmed the arrest of eight persons in connection with the Christmas Eve attacks in the area.