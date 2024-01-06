Anthony Joshua showdown with Francis Ngannou confirmed

Former unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is expected to face a former UFC champion, Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia later this year.

This follows the confirmation of the planned fight by promotional teams Matchroom and Queensberry on Friday night. No date has been announced for the match but a press conference has been scheduled on January 15 to reveal more details, with reports suggesting that Joshua will face Ngannou on Friday March 8 in Riyadh.

Joshua was initially billed to fight Deontay Wilder but the American former heavyweight champion’s points loss to Joseph Parker in December ended hopes of him squaring up with the Brit who produced a ruthless fifth round stoppage of Otto Wallin in December, sealing his third straight victory last year.