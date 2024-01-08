[BREAKING] Fraud Investigation: Ex-Humanitarian Affairs Minister arrives at EFCC office

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to offer clarifications concerning her stewardship.

Mrs Umar-Farouq arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the Commission is investigating. The former minister had earlier indicated her readiness to honour the Commission’s invitation.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and will defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she was quoted to have said.

Details later…