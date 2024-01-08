CAN Chairman leads rally against Plateau killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, on Monday, organised a rally to express displeasure against the continuous killings in the state and other parts of the country. The rally tagged, ‘Plateau Peace Walk’, was led by the CAN chairman in the state, Rev Polycarp Lubo, in the company of the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Panya.

Other Christian leaders at the rally include the President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dr Amos Mohzo; Bishop of Methodist Church, Jos, Rev Nkechi Nwosu; Rev. Gideon ParaMallam among other prominent Christian leaders in the state. Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang received the crowd at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Plateau State has been badly hit by blood-thirsty marauders of late with over 200 killed during a Christmas Eve attack in the Bokkos and the Barkin Ladi local government areas. Many houses and farmlands were also burnt in the overnight attacks and scores were injured. The coordinated killings in communities in the two local governments attracted local and international outrage with the governor lashing on the military for tardy response and describing the killings as a carnage.

Over 50 villages were said to be affected by the attacks with the United Nations urging the Federal Government to do a thorough probe into the incidents.