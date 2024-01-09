N37bn Fraud: EFCC continues Sadiya’s interrogation today

After facing a 12-hour marathon interrogation by anti-graft operatives on Monday, ex-minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq returned home on Monday night and is expected to resume Tuesday at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development is facing probe over an alleged laundering of N37.1 billion. She had arrived at the Jabi Headquarters of the EFCC about 10:18 am on Monday to honour the invitation to offer clarifications on some issues that the Commission is investigating.

The former minister had a long session with the EFCC interrogators. The Monday session ended about 10.30 pm after which she was allowed to return home. Sadiya is expected to return on Tuesday for further clarifications on sundry issues that the Commission flagged in the course of its preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, Sadiya’s successor, Betta Edu, is also expected at the EFCC office on Tuesday over a messy disbursement scandal being probed by the anti-graft agency.