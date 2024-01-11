2024 Poll: Edo Central PDP adopts Asue Ighodalo as consensus aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central senatorial district has adopted a Lagos-based lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, as its consensus aspirant for the September 21 governorship election. Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, is believed to be backed by the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, who has served his constitutional two-term limit. He hails from Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central District, an area that Governor Obaseki wants power to shift to.

The party’s decision to back Ighodalo followed the Edo Central PDP caucus meeting which was held in Uromi on Thursday. After the meeting, the ruling party issued a statement that was jointly signed by its Chairman, Archbishop Anthony Okosun; Secretary, Luckson Ogedegbe and Legal Adviser, Barrister Paul Itua. According to the statement, the meeting was chaired by Okosun in accordance with Section 20 (1)(a) of the 2017 PDP Constitution (as amended).

“The caucus in accordance with its functions as spelt out in Section 20 (2), considered the report of Edo Central PDP Special Committee chaired by the National Leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi,” the statement read. “The following resolutions were adopted: The Senatorial Caucus accepted the recommendation of the Special Committee and adopted Barrister Asue Ighodalo, as the consensus aspirant of the PDP from Edo Central Senatorial District.

“The Senatorial Caucus noted that the adoption of Barrister Asue Ighodalo is without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his or her aspiration.”