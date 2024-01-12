BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Rhodes-Vivour appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party against the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The apex court affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal Lagos, dismissing the appeal for lacking in merit. Justice Garba Lawal prepared and read the lead judgement in the Lagos State governorship dispute.

Other justices, who made up the panel for Lagos- Justices Inyang Okoro, Emmanuel Agim, uwani Abba-aji, Adamu Jauro are reading their version. It’s a unanimous decision. They say the petition is a gross abuse of court process.

The apex court is moving next to the case of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran against Sanwo-Olu.

Details later…