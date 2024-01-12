‘I feel extremely happy,’ Kano Gov Yusuf reacts to Supreme Court verdict

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed him as governor, saying he feels extremely happy. Briefing reporters at the premises of the apex court on Friday in Abuja, the governor said the apex court declared that there is no illegality regarding the Kano State governorship election.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the contentious 165,616 ballot papers were issued by them. “I am extremely happy with the judgement of the Supreme Court that took place today, January 12, 2024. I feel extremely happy, as you can see, so many people are happy and cheering,” he stated.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court restored Yusuf’s votes that were cancelled by the Court of Appeal and the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on the basis that the ballot papers were not signed. Justice John Okoro, who read the lead Judgement, said the Court of Appeal was wrong in affirming the decision of the tribunal, which held that Yusuf did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the governorship election of March 18, 2023.

In the judgement, Justice Okoro held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election because the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by officials of INEC.

When asked about his position on the lower court’s deduction of his votes, Governor Yusuf said the apex court’s position is that there is no illegality regarding the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed that there is no illegality as far as the election is concerned. They were saying illegal ballot papers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the ballot papers belong to them, they were issued by them. “The Supreme Court justices have just confirmed also that there is no illegality, so people are aware.”