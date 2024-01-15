Tinubu, dignitaries mark 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Bola Tinubu has performed the wreath-laying ceremony with other dignitaries to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja.

All Services Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa, and heads of other security agencies among others also took part in the ceremony. The programme, which is organised yearly to commemorate Nigerians’ fallen heroes, also witnessed other activities such as prayers, gun salutes, and the releasing of pigeons at the National Arcade, Eagle Square, Abuja.

In attendance to witness the ceremony were members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the diplomatic corps, and other dignitaries. Across the country, state governors and other dignitaries also performed several rites to mark the day.

In Kaduna State, members of the Kaduna State Executive Council, led by Governor Uba Sani and his deputy Hadiza Balarabe, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.